Independence Day to be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day will be celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm in Sialkot.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies will held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and other areas.

Main national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Government Commerce College Qila.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Flight Lieutenant (Retd.) Tahir Farooq will hoist the flag at 9:00 AM.