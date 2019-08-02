UrduPoint.com
Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Zeal, Fervour: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai, Jam Dumar has said that Independence Day would be celebrated with great zeal and fervour and special ceremonies and programmes would be held in this regard

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai, Jam Dumar has said that Independence Day would be celebrated with great zeal and fervour and special ceremonies and programmes would be held in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the arrangements of Independence Day at his office here on Friday.

On this occasion, he directed the security agencies to make foolproof security arrangements and urged he masses to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

Jam Dumad also directed the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations to ensure cleanliness arrangements while vacations of necessary staff was also be canceled in this regard.

District education Officers, Momin Khan Tareen, Ghulam Hiader Tareen, Kaleem Kakar, Superintendent of Police, Kamal Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Kaleem Ullah were also present in the meeting.

