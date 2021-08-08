Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Balochistan: Bilal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman of Balochistan Youth Alliance (BYA) Malik Bilal Khan Bareach on Sunday said, Pakistan was achieved by our forefathers after great sacrifices due to which we are taking breathe in the open air today. It is imperative for all of us to protect the country and Balochistan Youth Ittehad will celebrate independence in Balochistan as well as across the country with enthusiasm, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting organized by Balochistan Youth Ittehad at Ain-ud-Din Street Unit in connection with the preparations for August 14.

Central Chief Organizer Mir Haider Rind, Central General Secretary Muhammad Afzal Khilji, Labor wing's president Umar Bhai, Rashid Mughal, Sajjad Jadoon, Youth Wing President Syed Basit Agha, Sikandar Khan Kakar, Waheed Khan Khilji, Manzoor Khan Bareach, Arbab Naseeb Kasi, Shakir, Adil were also present on the occasion.

Malik Bilal Khan Bareach said that the establishment of Pakistan was a testament to the success of the ideological and practical struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the main objective of the Independence Day celebrations was to show unity worldwide to defeat the internal and external enemies of Pakistan saying the national interest must be kept in view so that the entire nation can unite under the green crescent flag and work for welfare.

He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges at the moment and Pakistan Army and other security were trying to foil nefarious design of enemies for ensuring stability of the country. The Balochistan Youth Alliance will celebrate the Independence Day in a great manner this year and it will organize a big rally on August 14, he added.