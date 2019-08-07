Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Jhang: Deputy Commissioner

Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day will be celebrated with zeal and zest in the district on August 14

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day will be celebrated with zeal and zest in the district on August 14.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for observing Jashn-e-Azadi.

He said that Azadi March had been included in the celebrations which would be participated by public and officers of different departments. Horse dance, Jhomer, music bands and 3D lights will be parts of the march, he added.

He said that Flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Jinnah Hall while colourful musical night would be organized at Majeed Amjad Park.

He directed police to make foolproof security arrangements for Jashn-e-Azadi functions throughout the district.

He said that flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all 4 Tehsil headquarters and in schools and colleges.