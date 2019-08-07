UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Zeal In Jhang: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:41 PM

Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Jhang: Deputy Commissioner

Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day will be celebrated with zeal and zest in the district on August 14

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day will be celebrated with zeal and zest in the district on August 14.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for observing Jashn-e-Azadi.

He said that Azadi March had been included in the celebrations which would be participated by public and officers of different departments. Horse dance, Jhomer, music bands and 3D lights will be parts of the march, he added.

He said that Flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Jinnah Hall while colourful musical night would be organized at Majeed Amjad Park.

He directed police to make foolproof security arrangements for Jashn-e-Azadi functions throughout the district.

He said that flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all 4 Tehsil headquarters and in schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Police Music Azadi March Independence March August All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's UN Envoy Discusses Rising Kashmir Tensi ..

54 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner visits surrounding area of riv ..

55 seconds ago

Outlaw carrying head money arrested in Multan

57 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh condoles with Syed Amir Shah ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.