Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has vowed to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan on Friday (August 14) with enthusiasm in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

He was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of "Jashan-e- Azadi" at his office on Wednesday.

The ceremony of Independence Day will be held at the courtyard of DG HDA Secretariat at about 8 a.m, where the national flag will be hoisted and the national anthem will be played, DC said and added that tableaus would also be presented to commemorate Independence Day of Pakistan.

On the occasion, DC directed all the officers to ensure their participation along with subordinate staff in the Independence Day celebration.

A rally in connection with Independence Day, will be taken out from Shahbaz Flyover to the State Bank of Pakistan at about 10 a.

m which will be attended by officers/officials of all government departments and the members of civil society organizations, DC said.

He informed that a colorful firework exhibition will be performed at the midnight of August 13, 2020.

Fuad Soomro said the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch will consented to be the chief guest of Independence Day celebrations while Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Director Information Zahid Mustafa Memon, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar and officers of other departments will also attend the 'Jashan-e-Azadi' ceremony.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and others attended the meeting.