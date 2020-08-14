"Independence Day" To Be Marked To Show Unity: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member Kashmir Committee Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Independence day would be celebrated with the spirit to show unity.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a four day ceremony commenced in connection with 74th Independence day of Pakistan.

The moot was organized by Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission in collaboration with Young Pakistanis Organization, Shama Banaspati Ghee and cooking Oil and Waz Wash here on Friday.

Spokesman of Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said India has illegally occupied Kashmir and doing all types of brutality with over 9,00,000 army personals.

He said time would come soon when Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations would held in Srinagar.

District Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Qureshi, Chairman MDA Mian Muhammad Jameel, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed and others were also spoke on the occasion.