Independence Day To Be Rainy; PMD Forecast More Monsoon Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-wind-thundershower at various parts of the country from August 13 (night) till August 16.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also likely to enter in various parts of the country on August 13.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 13 (evening/night) to August 16 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 14-16 with occasional gaps.

While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar on August 15 and 16.

About the impacts, the PMD said that moderate to heavy falls might increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 14-16.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore on August 14 and 15 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while the tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

More Stories From Pakistan