Independence Day to celebrate with zeal in Balochistan: MPA Mubeen Khilji

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Wedneday said like every year, Independence Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country including Balochistan while in this regard, all preparations were being continued.

He asked the people to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country and we should learn lesson from the sacrifices of our forefather who had given their precious lives of sacrifices for freedom of the country because freedom is God of blessing.

He expressed these views while talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MPA Mubeen Khan Khilji said that we had gotten Independent homeland due to the everlasting sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that security forces including Pakistan Army, Balochistan Frontier Corps ( FC), Police and Levies Force personnel were playing key role to maintain peace and they were giving their precious lives of sacrifices for stability and development of the country including Balochistan.

"The blood of our martyrs is included in this soil and we are as a nation ready to make any sacrifice for its protection", he said saying that PTI led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran was striving to develop Pakistan in each field for making advanced the country in the World.

He said The August 14 is the day of renewal and the spring of the national flag has come all over the province including Quetta. People are putting the national flag on houses, cars, motorcycles and shops to show their love for their beloved homeland, he added.