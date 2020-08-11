UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day To Remember Sacrifices Of Past: Sardar Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Independence Day to remember sacrifices of Past: Sardar Babar

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Tuesday said that August 14 was the Day to remember the sacrifices of the past when Muslims of subcontinent had sacrificed everything for the freedom of their motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Tuesday said that August 14 was the Day to remember the sacrifices of the past when Muslims of subcontinent had sacrificed everything for the freedom of their motherland.

Talking to APP, he said Independence Day celebrations would be held across the province to link Independence Day with the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris, saying that people of Balochistan stand affirmed with Kashmiri brethren till freedom.

He said United Nation and other international organizations should play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue adding that people of all religions were living freely in Pakistan comparatively India has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable in the occupied valley.

He said that promise of PTI's government of Islamic welfare state would be fulfilled at any cost.

Sardar Babar paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who were martyred all across the country including Balochistan, saying that there was peace in Balochistan due to sacrifice of precious lives of security forces.

He said all arrangements have been completed for celebration of Independence Day across the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Independence August Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.