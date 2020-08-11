Independence Day to remember sacrifices of Past: Sardar Babar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Tuesday said that August 14 was the Day to remember the sacrifices of the past when Muslims of subcontinent had sacrificed everything for the freedom of their motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Tuesday said that August 14 was the Day to remember the sacrifices of the past when Muslims of subcontinent had sacrificed everything for the freedom of their motherland.

Talking to APP, he said Independence Day celebrations would be held across the province to link Independence Day with the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris, saying that people of Balochistan stand affirmed with Kashmiri brethren till freedom.

He said United Nation and other international organizations should play their role to resolve the Kashmir issue adding that people of all religions were living freely in Pakistan comparatively India has made the lives of Kashmiris miserable in the occupied valley.

He said that promise of PTI's government of Islamic welfare state would be fulfilled at any cost.

Sardar Babar paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who were martyred all across the country including Balochistan, saying that there was peace in Balochistan due to sacrifice of precious lives of security forces.

He said all arrangements have been completed for celebration of Independence Day across the province.