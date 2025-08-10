Open Menu

Independence Day Unites Nation Despite Political Differences: Sharjeel

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in a cricket match between Qalandar-XI and Bhittai-XI, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah played on the same team. He called this a strong message for unity ahead of Independence Day.

Speaking to the media after the match on Saturday night, Sharjeel said Independence Day unites the nation despite political differences, and all political parties that usually oppose each other come together as a team on this day.

Sharjeel Memon said that Independence Day celebrations have been ongoing for 14 days to honour the heroic defeat of India by Pakistan’s Armed Forces on this historic occasion of Ma'arka-e-Haq.

He added that the significance of this victory is clear, as India has not recovered from it to this day, and its Air Force Chief, after four months of silence, is now making contradictory statements.

He said that India’s current state reflects the shock of this defeat, and although India continues negative propaganda, this is Pakistan’s victory recognized worldwide.

Sharjeel Inam Memon added that this success belongs not only to the Pakistani forces but also to the 220 million people of Pakistan.

