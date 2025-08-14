Independence Day’s ceremony held at State Life Building

A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.

The event was hosted by the dynamic in-charge of the Real Estate Department, Muhammad Sajid, under the special directive of Chairman of State Life Shoaib Javed Hussain and in accordance with federal government instructions.

The building was beautifully decorated with electric lights and decorative lighting, enhancing the charm of the event.

As the clock struck midnight, the sky lit up with colorful fireworks, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in a joyous atmosphere, making the evening truly memorable.

Prominent personalities and senior officials from various departments attended the event, including the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Khan, renowned lawyer Nadeem Khan Advocate, owner of Pindi Coaches Ahmad Khan Niazi, District Director of Livestock Dr Anwar Baloch, District Director F.R Dr Saeed Ullah Khan, Divisional Manager of Pakistan State Oil(PSO) Muhammad Zahid, UBL District Manager Khurram Khan, Dr Altaf Khan Niazi, and officers of State Life.

Attendees highly appreciated Muhammad Sajid for his professional capabilities and exemplary organizational skills, stating that his leadership and dedication made the event not only successful but truly commendable.