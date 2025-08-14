Open Menu

Independence Day’s Ceremony Held At State Life Building

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Independence Day’s ceremony held at State Life Building

A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.

The event was hosted by the dynamic in-charge of the Real Estate Department, Muhammad Sajid, under the special directive of Chairman of State Life Shoaib Javed Hussain and in accordance with federal government instructions.

The building was beautifully decorated with electric lights and decorative lighting, enhancing the charm of the event.

As the clock struck midnight, the sky lit up with colorful fireworks, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in a joyous atmosphere, making the evening truly memorable.

Prominent personalities and senior officials from various departments attended the event, including the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Khan, renowned lawyer Nadeem Khan Advocate, owner of Pindi Coaches Ahmad Khan Niazi, District Director of Livestock Dr Anwar Baloch, District Director F.R Dr Saeed Ullah Khan, Divisional Manager of Pakistan State Oil(PSO) Muhammad Zahid, UBL District Manager Khurram Khan, Dr Altaf Khan Niazi, and officers of State Life.

Attendees highly appreciated Muhammad Sajid for his professional capabilities and exemplary organizational skills, stating that his leadership and dedication made the event not only successful but truly commendable.

Recent Stories

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..

16 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..

46 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carr ..

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion

2 hours ago
 AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Shar ..

AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July

2 hours ago
 EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to l ..

EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Counc ..

2 hours ago
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attrac ..

31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting oper ..

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

2 hours ago
 China's data industry more than doubles in market ..

China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 p ..

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

2 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, ..

MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

3 hours ago
 RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan