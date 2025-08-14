Independence Day’s Ceremony Held At State Life Building
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 08:14 PM
A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at the State Life Building under the auspices of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.
The event was hosted by the dynamic in-charge of the Real Estate Department, Muhammad Sajid, under the special directive of Chairman of State Life Shoaib Javed Hussain and in accordance with federal government instructions.
The building was beautifully decorated with electric lights and decorative lighting, enhancing the charm of the event.
As the clock struck midnight, the sky lit up with colorful fireworks, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in a joyous atmosphere, making the evening truly memorable.
Prominent personalities and senior officials from various departments attended the event, including the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Khan, renowned lawyer Nadeem Khan Advocate, owner of Pindi Coaches Ahmad Khan Niazi, District Director of Livestock Dr Anwar Baloch, District Director F.R Dr Saeed Ullah Khan, Divisional Manager of Pakistan State Oil(PSO) Muhammad Zahid, UBL District Manager Khurram Khan, Dr Altaf Khan Niazi, and officers of State Life.
Attendees highly appreciated Muhammad Sajid for his professional capabilities and exemplary organizational skills, stating that his leadership and dedication made the event not only successful but truly commendable.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two year-old cattle theft case solved, two suspects arrested16 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony marks 79th Independence Day at District Bar Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Sports dept organizes dignified Independence Day ceremony26 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts farewell brunch for US Consul General26 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin35 minutes ago
-
Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day35 minutes ago
-
Special session, flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindh Assembly on 79th Independence day36 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits Pakistan Sweet Home, highlights unity, sacrifice on Independence Day36 minutes ago
-
MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq36 minutes ago
-
Four women injured as tractor-trolley overturns46 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh marks Independence Day with Marqa-e-Haq celebrations46 minutes ago