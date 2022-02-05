UrduPoint.com

Independence From India Destiny Of Kashmiris: Minister

Independence from India destiny of Kashmiris: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said on Saturday that independence is the destiny of Kashmir. India's atrocities cannot detract Kashmiris from their firm resolve for getting freedom from Indian yoke.

In his statement on Kashmir Solidarity Day issued here, he said that Indian tactics to eradicate Kashmiris' struggle for independence and freedom had failed in the past and would never succeed in the future too. He added that Kashmiri people are facing the worst lockdown and the Modi government has started the ugly process of oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir are a disgrace on the forehead of humanity. The time is not far when the Kashmiri people will be free and Indian ambitions to suppress the voice of Kashmir will soon be reduced to dust.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brothers. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level due to which the support for Kashmiri people has increased all over the world.

