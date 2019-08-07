Independence great blessing for a nation:Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Wednesday said independence is a great blessing which plays vital role in the development of the nations, society and individuals.

Addressing a Jashn-e-Azadi Program organized by students of different schools at H.M. Khoja Auditorium, DC said our future generation should be equipped with education for the development and prosperity of the country.

He stressed each person shall plant a sapling on the occasion of 14th August in order to make the country clean and pollution free.

On the occasion he remembered the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

He said that international powers should take notice of the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and should help them to get their legitimate right.

Regarding celebrations of Independence Day, DC said that a two-day Meena Bazar for ladies would be organized at Bilawal sports Stadium to celebrate the day with enthusiasm while a musical program would be organized on the eve of 13th August.

Addressing the occasion Additional Director Primary Education Shaheed Benazirabad Razi Khan Jamali said that for the development of the country our each child should get education.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar and Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali awarded shields and certificates among participants of Flower Show on their outstanding performance.

Earlier a rally of districts administration led by Deputy Commissioner was taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. The rally was participated by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Nabeel Riaz Sundhu, Additional Director Education Primary Razi Khan Jamali, Director Private Schools Ghulam Mujtaba Dayo, District Education Officer Primary Din Muhammad Pathan, officials of different government departments, teachers and students in large number.