Independence Is Basic Right Of IIOJ&K People : Ameer Sultan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ameer Sultan has said that Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir people.

Talking to APP, he said the freedom was the basic right of oppressed Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir brave people.

He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said everyone was demanding that Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris residents be granted their right of self-determination.

Replying to another question, he said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community and the world should stand with the Kashmiris for their freedom.

More Stories From Pakistan

