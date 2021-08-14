UrduPoint.com

Independence Is Blessing Of Allah: SACM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Independence is blessing of Allah: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on board of Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Saturday said that independence was a great blessing of Allah and we should all cherish it and be ready at all times to make all kinds of sacrifices for Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a tree planting drive at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Park Clifton Karachi on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan here.

It should be noted that this tree planting campaign was being carried out in collaboration with the Sindh Forest Department.

Qasim Naveed said that we should all take part in the tree planting drive to make Sindh greener and every citizen should plant a sapling on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that on this day we should take oath that we would use all our capabilities for the development of Pakistan and Sindh and make our dear country one of the developed countries of the world.

On the occasion, Qasim Naveed along with other notables also offered special prayers for the prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

