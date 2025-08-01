Open Menu

Independence, Kashmir Day Events Planned In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 and Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on August 5.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, assistant commissioners, and officials from education, health, sports, forestry, and other departments.

The DC directed all departments to ensure that Independence Day is celebrated with national fervor. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at tehsil headquarters, and government buildings will be illuminated in national colors and decorated with flags.The Forest Department will launch a tree plantation campaign from August 1 to 14, during which thousands of saplings will be planted across the district.

Officials informed the meeting that departments including school Education, Higher Education, Sports, and Social Welfare would organize national song contests, debates, cultural programs, Azadi walks, and sports events to promote patriotism and national unity among youth.

It was also decided that Kashmir Exploitation Day will be observed with full solidarity. Activities will include rallies, photo exhibitions, banners, posters, and special speeches expressing support for the Kashmiri people.The DC said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, and the day will be marked with a strong message of unity and human rights advocacy.

