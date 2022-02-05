Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: Aamir Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affair and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the only solution for establishment of peace in South Asia lied in the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, Malik Aamir Dogar stated, "Today is time for international community to take notice of Indian fascism, end oppression and give right of freedom to Kashmiris as per United Nations resolutions". He said that Modi government was committing severe human rights violations in IIOJK.

"I pay homage to the great sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination", he stated adding "February5 is is day to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris.

In fact, we have to renew our commitment with Kashmiris".

The Special Assistant also maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for solution of Kashmir issue across the globe in amicable way.

Pakistan is the hope for Kashmiris and it would continue to extend moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris in their right to self determination, he expressed.

Malik Aamir Dogar said, India needs to reverse its actions of August 5, 2019, and create conditions for a result-oriented dialogue with Pakistan and the legitimate representatives of the Kashmiri people towards the resolution of this long standing dispute.