UrduPoint.com

Independence Of IIOJK Vital For Peace In S.Asia: Aamir Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: Aamir Dogar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affair and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the only solution for establishment of peace in South Asia lied in the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affair and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the only solution for establishment of peace in South Asia lied in the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, Malik Aamir Dogar stated, "Today is time for international community to take notice of Indian fascism, end oppression and give right of freedom to Kashmiris as per United Nations resolutions". He said that Modi government was committing severe human rights violations in IIOJK.

"I pay homage to the great sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination", he stated adding "February5 is is day to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris.

In fact, we have to renew our commitment with Kashmiris".

The Special Assistant also maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for solution of Kashmir issue across the globe in amicable way.

Pakistan is the hope for Kashmiris and it would continue to extend moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris in their right to self determination, he expressed.

Malik Aamir Dogar said, India needs to reverse its actions of August 5, 2019, and create conditions for a result-oriented dialogue with Pakistan and the legitimate representatives of the Kashmiri people towards the resolution of this long standing dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Independence August 2019 Moral Government Asia

Recent Stories

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing ..

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

1 minute ago
 China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two ye ..

China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

1 minute ago
 Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris brethren: Governor Imran Ism ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

1 minute ago
 Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>