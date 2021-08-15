UrduPoint.com

Independence Of Junagadh Predestined For India: Junagadh PM

Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Calling the independence of Junagadh state as predestined for India, Prime Minister of the princely state Sultan Ahmed Ali Saturday said time was not far when the Pakistani flag would flutter over the princely state.

In a 14-point resolution presented by him at the ceremony of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day at Junagadh House in Karachi, the state's prime minister said the slogan of United India was the "biggest fraud" rather India was fated to see the independence of Junagadh state.

Addressing the ceremony, Nawab of Junagadh Jahangir Khanji said India should keep in mind that Junagadh was and would continue to be part of Pakistan.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for including Junagadh in the political map of Pakistan. He said even the Hindu population of the state was in favour of acceding to Pakistan.

He urged the government of Pakistan to amend the 1972 presidential ordinance and officially observe September 15 as Day of Junagadh's Accession to Pakistan.

Moreover, he also called for making Junagadh issue part of the education curriculum both at Federal and provincial level.

