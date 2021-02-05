Independence of Kashmir can bring durable peace: Zahid Qasmi

Only complete independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir can bring lasting peace to the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Only complete independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir can bring lasting peace to the region.

This was stated by Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi while addressing a function arranged by Nazriya Pakistan Forum (NPF) here on Friday.

He said that silence of United Nations on Kashmir issue was not right. Indian forces were crushing Kashmiri people brutally only on press their voice for independence. But Modi government should realize that one day Kashmir will have to be free from Indian domination, he added.

Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal said that United Nations should play its due role on Kashmir issue.

Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar central vice-president of Jamiat Ahle Hadis said the Pakistan and India in the subcontinent were nuclear powers, therefore, United Nations should play its immediate and courageous role for lasting peace in the world, he added.

Hajji Mohammad Abid General Secretary Nazriya Pakistan Forum, Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Prof Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Riffat Qadri and Pir Siddique-ur-Rehman also addressed the gathering.