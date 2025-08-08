Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, the Multan Arts Council (MAC) organised an art exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, who was accompanied by Resident Director of the Arts Council Saleem Qaiser, along with other district officials.

The DC inspected the art exhibition regarding independence day and “Operation Ma’araka-e-Haq. He said that the exhibition paid rich tribute to national heroes and martyrs.

The district administration has launched mega events throughout the city to mark the 14th of August in a grand manner.”

He further said that the effective lightening and floats were being run across the district.