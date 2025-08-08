Open Menu

Independence Say Celebrations: MAC Organises Art Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, the Multan Arts Council (MAC) organised an art exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, who was accompanied by Resident Director of the Arts Council Saleem Qaiser, along with other district officials.

The DC inspected the art exhibition regarding independence day and “Operation Ma’araka-e-Haq. He said that the exhibition paid rich tribute to national heroes and martyrs.

The district administration has launched mega events throughout the city to mark the 14th of August in a grand manner.”

He further said that the effective lightening and floats were being run across the district.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

4 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

7 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan