Independence Week Trees Plantations Campaign Launched In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Independence week trees plantations campaign launched in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Special tree plantation events in connection of independence day week was launched across the province.

These events are arranged with support of district administration, forest department officers and staff, teachers, students, and local residents.

On Saturday, the Forest Department organized plantation ceremonies in various districts, including Swat, Kurram, Malakand, and Mohmand Forest Divisions, at local colleges and schools. A large number of college principals, teachers, students, and members of the public participated in these events.

In a plantation event held in Parachinar under the Kurram Forest Division, Apple, pomegranate, and other fruit-bearing saplings were planted.

Around 500 plants were also distributed free of cost among the local people. Similarly, in other districts, free saplings were given to students and locals to encourage more plantation.

On this occasion, Forest Department officials urged students and the youth to actively participate in the plantation campaign, emphasizing that trees are the foundation of environmental protection and a greener Pakistan.

The Forest Department is planting thousands of trees in other districts of the province as well, with public participation, and distributing free saplings to local residents.

