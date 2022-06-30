Independent 5MW feeder line, other amenities inaugurated at Jalozai Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Industries and Commerce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Khan inaugurated 5MW Independent feeder line at KPEZDMC Jalozai Economic Zone to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries establishing in JEZ.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, senior staff members of PESCO attended the event, which was hosted by KPEZDMC including local industrialists. CEO KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak gave detailed briefing to the participants on the infrastructure development of the project.

During the visit, SACM also inaugurated JEZ tube-well, main entrance gate and target arms industry with an initial investment of Rs. 12 million and appreciated the efforts of KPEZDMC management towards realization of KP government's agenda of industrialization, whereby providing job opportunities to the locals and resulting in inclusive economic prosperity in the province.

Jalozai Economic Zone covers 257 acres of land located some 30 km from Peshawar and 145 km from Islamabad connecting both Motorway M1 and GT road.

Jalozai EZ is a game changer for the region that will generate 10,000 direct and 41,200 indirect employment opportunities with an expected investment of Rs. 6,360 million upon colonization, changing the economic outlook of the region.

The swift one-window approval mechanism adopted under Industrial Facilitation Offices and quick implementation by KPEZDMC is making Jalozai and similarly other economic zones contribute towards industrial development in the region. KPEZDMC also takes pride in accommodating and providing patronage to the traditional old skill of sporting and hunting arms manufacturing particularly from Darra Adam Khel – the specific cluster accommodated in Jalozai Economic Zone.