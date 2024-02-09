Independent Ameer Farzand Khan wins PK-56 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ameer Farzand Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly election from PK-56, Mardan-III by securing 33,430 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Abdul Aziz who bagged 16,823 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 40.37 percent.