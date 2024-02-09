Independent candidate Abdul Ghani wins PK-71 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Ghani won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-71, Khyber-III by securing 15,061 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan candidate Khan Wali who bagged 7,903 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 18.18 per cent.