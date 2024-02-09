Independent candidate Abdul Latif wins NA-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Latif won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-1 Uppar Chiral/Lower Chitral by securing 61,834 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Talha Mehmood Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) Candidate, who bagged 42,984 votes.

voters' turn-out remained at 53.2 percent.