Independent Candidate Ahad Ali Shah Wins NA-33 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-33, Nowshera-I by securing 93,492 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian candidate, Pervez Khattak who bagged 26,574 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 45.58%.
-
PPPP's Syed Rafi Ullah wins NA-230 election6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Zulfiqar Ali wins NA-34 election7 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-47 election7 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Jam Khan Shoro wins PS- 60 election7 minutes ago
-
Noor Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-47 election7 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mirullah Baksh Talpur wins PS- 69 election7 minutes ago
-
Minister commends peaceful election process, urges acceptance of results7 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Ali Malkani wins PS- 74 election7 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Israr wins PK-68 election7 minutes ago
-
MQM's Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee wins NA-232 election7 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Faqir Sher Muhammmad wins PS- 54 election17 minutes ago
-
Jamat -e- Islami's Azaz ul Mulk wins PK-17 election17 minutes ago