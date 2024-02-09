Independent candidate Ahad Ali Shah wins NA-33 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-33, Nowshera-I by securing 93,492 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian candidate, Pervez Khattak who bagged 26,574 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 45.58%.