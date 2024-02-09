Independent candidate Akbar Ayub Khan wins PK-46 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Akbar Ayub Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-46, Haripur-I by securing 68,835 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Qazi Muhammad Asad Khan who bagged 28,327 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 48.18 per cent.