Independent Candidate Ali Khan Wins NA-17 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:10 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon has won the National Assembly election from NA-17 constituency Abbottabad-II by securing 97,177 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mohabat Khan Awan from PML-N who bagged 44552 votes. Voters' turn-out remained at 44.37 per cent.

