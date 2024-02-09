Independent candidate Amir Inayat wins PP-93 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-93, Bhakkar-V by securing 50,425 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Muhammad Ziaullah Khan, who bagged 45,580 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 67.61%.