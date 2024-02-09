Independent Candidate Amjad Ali Khan Wins NA-02 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Amjad Ali Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-02 Swat-I by securing 88,938 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam, who bagged 37,764 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.54 percent.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain wins PS- 3 election3 minutes ago
-
Amin Ullah Khan wins PP-86 election3 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sardar Ghulam Abbas wins PP-22 election3 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Gohar Ali Khan wins NA-10 election3 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Awais wins PP-140 election3 minutes ago
-
JUI-P' Aslam Raisani wins PB-37 election13 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Khan wins PS-16 election13 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Muhammad Ilyas wins PP-95 election13 minutes ago
-
Sonia wins PP-124 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Amir Inayat wins PP-93 election14 minutes ago
-
PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election23 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Naveed Aslam wins PP-201 election23 minutes ago