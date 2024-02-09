Independent candidate Amjad Ali Khan wins NA-02 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Amjad Ali Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-02 Swat-I by securing 88,938 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam, who bagged 37,764 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.54 percent.