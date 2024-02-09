Independent Candidate Amjad Ali Wins PK-07 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Independent candidate Amjad Ali has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-07, Swat-V by securing 25,129 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PTI-P candidate Habib Ali Shah who bagged 13,917 votes.
Voters turnout remained 39.01 percent.
