Independent Candidate Anwar Khan Wins PK-13 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 08:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Anwar Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-13, Upper Dir-III by securing 32,043 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JIP candidate Inayat Ullah who bagged 25,457 votes.
Voters turnout remained 39.84 percent.
