Independent Candidate Aqeel Malik wins NA-54 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Aqeel Malik has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-54, Rawalpindi III by securing 85,912 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Azra Masood, who bagged 73,694 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.57 percent.