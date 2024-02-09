Independent candidate Aqib Ullah Khan wins PK-50 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Aqib Ullah Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-50 Swabi-II by securing 40,870 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N candidate Babar Khan who bagged 21,089 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 40.81 per cent.