Independent candidate Aqib Ullah Khan wins PK-50 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Aqib Ullah Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-50, Swabi-II by securing 40,870 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Babar Khan who bagged 21,089 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 40.81 per cent.