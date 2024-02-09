Independent Candidate Arbab Amir Wins NA-29 Seat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Arbab Amir Ayub has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-29 Lakki Marwat by securing 68,792 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Saqibullah Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) who bagged 18,888 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained 39.72 per cent.
