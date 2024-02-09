Independent candidate Arifa Nazir wins PP-229 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Arifa Nazir has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-229, Vehari-I by securing 40,878 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Khalid Mehmood Chouhan, an independent candidate who bagged 10,552 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 56.20 percent.