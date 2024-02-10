Independent Candidate Athar Maqbool wins PP-279 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Athar Maqbool has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-279, Layyah-I by securing 54,423 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Ahmed Ali Lakkh of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 51,478 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.65%.