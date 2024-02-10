Independent Candidate Athar Maqbool Wins PP-279 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Athar Maqbool has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-279, Layyah-I by securing 54,423 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Ahmed Ali Lakkh of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 51,478 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.65%.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N’s Sibtain Raza wins PP-274 election8 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Nawab Gopang wins PP-275 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Rana Aurangzaib wins PP-276 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Nadia Khar wins PP-277 election9 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to ensure early cotton cultivation9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Ahsan Ali wins PP-278 election9 minutes ago
-
Complete Shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Shahabuddin Khan wins PP-280 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Shoaib Ameer wins PP-281 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Daud Khan wins PP-273 election19 minutes ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work29 minutes ago
-
Sudden fire broke out in house39 minutes ago