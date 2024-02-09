Independent candidate Ayaz Ahmad wins PP-222 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ayaz Ahmad has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-222, Multan-X by securing 30,579 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Rana Tahir Shabbir, who bagged 28,702 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.29%.