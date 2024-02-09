Independent candidate bags majority at 144 out of 169 polling stations in PK-90

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Aftab Alam Afridi from PK-90 secured 41,043 votes.

According to the unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PPP candidate Amjad Khan Afridi, who bagged 33,785 votes.

Fresh polls have been recommended for 25 polling stations where voting was interrupted due to a law and order situation.

Voters' turnout stood at 38.6 per cent.