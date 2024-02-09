Independent candidate Bakht Muhammad wins PB-39 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Bakht Muhammad has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-39, Quetta-II by securing 6,618 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) who bagged 5,878 votes.

Overall voters' turn out remained 34.47 per cent.