Independent candidate Bilal wins PS-109 seat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-109 Karachi South-VI constituency by securing 27,885 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Zakar Mehnati of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan who bagged 12,825 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 31.27 per cent in the constituency.