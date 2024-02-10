Independent candidate Chaudhry Ejaz wins PP-258 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Chaudhry Muhammad Ejaz Shafi has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-258 Rahim Yar Khan-IV by securing 65,932 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Arshad Javaid of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 31,787 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 47.26 percent.