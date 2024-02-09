Independent candidate Faisal Khan wins PK-52 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Independent candidate Faisal Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-52, Swabi-IV by securing 42,269 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Tauseef Ijaz who bagged 23,317 votes.

Voters turnout remained 40.56 percent.