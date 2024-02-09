Independent Candidate Faisal Khan Wins PK-52 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Independent candidate Faisal Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-52, Swabi-IV by securing 42,269 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Tauseef Ijaz who bagged 23,317 votes.
Voters turnout remained 40.56 percent.
