Independent Candidate Fazal Hakeem Wins PK Swat IV Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The independent candidate Fazal Hakim on Thursday won the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK- 6 Swat IV by securing 25,330 votes.
According to an unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, Iftikhar Ahmad of JUIF stood runner-up by securing 19,422 of votes.
