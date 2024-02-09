Independent Candidate Fazle Shakoor Khan Wins PK-65 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 05:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Independent candidate Fazle Shakoor Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-65, Charsadda-IV by securing 43,103 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e- islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Muhammad Ahmed Khan who bagged 18,266 votes.
Voters turnout remained 38 percent.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahir Iqbal wins NA-58 election4 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sohail Anwar wins PS-12 election4 minutes ago
-
.4 minutes ago
-
Ibrar Ahmed wins NA-55 election5 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman wins PS-57 election5 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Tanvir Aslam Malik wins PP-21 election5 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Mehboob Ali Khan Bajarani Mahar wins PS-6 election24 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Syed Fakhr Jehan wins PK-26 election25 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results30 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Bux Khan Mahar wins PS-20 election35 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar wins PS-21 election35 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani wins PK-45 election45 minutes ago