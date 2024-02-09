Independent candidate Fazle Shakoor Khan wins PK-65 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Independent candidate Fazle Shakoor Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-65, Charsadda-IV by securing 43,103 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e- islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Muhammad Ahmed Khan who bagged 18,266 votes.

Voters turnout remained 38 percent.