Open Menu

Independent Candidate For NA-8 Bajaur Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Independent candidate for NA-8 Bajaur shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rehan Zeb, an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat NA-8, Bajaur was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday.

Police said Rehan Zab along with his friends was going for his election campaign in Bajaur when armed men fired at them near Siddique Phatak.

Rehan Zeb and his three two friends sustained bullet injuries in the firing and were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khar where he succumbed to injuries.

Rehan Zeb was an active worker of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and was contesting from NA-8 as an independent candidate after having some rifts with party leadership for not allotting him the party ticket.

A large number of his supporters and relatives gathered in front of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khar after hearing the tragic news of Rehan Zeb’s death.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Election Hearing Dead Firing National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From NA-8

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

16 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

16 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan