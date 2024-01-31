Independent Candidate For NA-8 Bajaur Shot Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rehan Zeb, an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat NA-8, Bajaur was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday.
Police said Rehan Zab along with his friends was going for his election campaign in Bajaur when armed men fired at them near Siddique Phatak.
Rehan Zeb and his three two friends sustained bullet injuries in the firing and were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khar where he succumbed to injuries.
Rehan Zeb was an active worker of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and was contesting from NA-8 as an independent candidate after having some rifts with party leadership for not allotting him the party ticket.
A large number of his supporters and relatives gathered in front of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khar after hearing the tragic news of Rehan Zeb’s death.
