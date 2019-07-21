Independent candidate Ghazi Azan won PK-110 Orakzai seat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-110 Orakzai, declaring Independent candidate Ghazi Azan Jamal as winner with 18,448 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Shaib Hassan secured 14,699 votes to grab second position.

Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Sahaban Ali received 2204 votes, Jamat-i-Islami candidate Amjad Nauman got only 72 votes and JUI-F candidate Qasim Gul achieved only 49 votes.

Overall turnout remained 24.08 percent as 47,306 out of 196,436 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 176 polling stations, while 470 votes were rejected.