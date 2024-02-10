Independent Candidate Ghulam Asghar Khan wins PP-283 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Ghulam Asghar Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-283, Layyah-V by securing 56,985 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mahar Ejaz Ahmad Achlana of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 52,161 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 63.5%.