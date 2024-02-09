Independent candidate Hafiz Farhat Abbas wins PP-157 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Hafiz Farhat Abbas has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-157, Lahore-XIII by securing 45,036 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Naseer Ahmad who bagged 27,039 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40.02%.